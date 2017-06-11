Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

You are motherf*cker! Davido reacts, as Dammy Krane unfollows him on Instagram (Photos)

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Did Dammy Krane Followed Davido and Other Artiste? Davido has really got the back of his music label’s artiste, Dammy Krane, as a new photo of the music stars having a video chat just emerged. This is coming after Dammy Krane was released from jail, following his arrest for credit card fraud in Miami, United …

The post You are motherf*cker! Davido reacts, as Dammy Krane unfollows him on Instagram (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.