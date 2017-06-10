Pages Navigation Menu

You are not superior, stop using Biafra to terrorise Nigerians – Junaid Mohammed

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Biafra, Politics | 0 comments

Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, has warned Igbos against using Biafra to threaten Nigerians. He said Igbos are not a superior tribe. Mohammed, who gave the warning also called on the Federal Government to stop Igbo elite from hiding under the guise of Biafra agitation to terrorise Nigerians. Speaking with Vanguard, Mohammed said: “Why […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

