You are ‘Olodo Governor’ – Dino Melaye blasts Bello – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
You are 'Olodo Governor' – Dino Melaye blasts Bello
Daily Post Nigeria
The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has described his State Governor, Yahaya Bello as an “olodo governor” over his inability to pay civil servants in the state. The lawmaker made the remark while reacting to reports that Bello has …
Yahaya Bello Reacts to INEC Double Registration, Says His Ghost Did
Double registration allegation frivolous – Governor Bello
[ June 2, 2017 ] Double voter registration: INEC lied against me ―Kogi governor Latest News
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!