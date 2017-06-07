You Can Thank This Local Chap For A Treasure Trove Of South African GIFs

Trust a journalism student from Rhodes to spend three days making and collecting GIFS.

But not just any GIFS.

Lelo Macheke, a vlogger known by the internet name Suburban Zulu, realised that a dedicated portal for South African-only GIFS was missing.

Speaking to HuffPostSA, it was a simple thought that got him going:

South Africa is a personality. We are lit. Why don’t we have our own gifs to express ourselves?

Damn straight we are lit.

Sitting behind a computer in his Rhodes University residence room, Macheke sifted through “the most legendary moments, music moments and just fun times in South Africa” and put them all in a Dropbox folder.

He then shared the link via his Twitter for the world to download.

But within nine hours, the Dropbox link was disabled, so Macheke had to find an alternate platform for his Mzansi creations.

Although he has plans underway for an exclusive site, he has currently uploaded around 150 GIFs to GIPHY under the GIFsForSA tag.

From Brenda Fassie to Zuma, including legendary scenes from various local reality shows, it’s the most South African thing you will see today.

Here are my favs:

A national treasure? Damn straight.

If you have a few of your own, you can just add them to GIPHY with the GIFsForSA tag.

#Blessed

[source:huffingtonpost]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

