‘You can’t drive us out of Nigeria’ – Ohanaeze Tells North

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Biafra, Politics | 0 comments

The apex umbrella for the Igbo populace, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said the North could not drive Ndigbo out of Nigeria. Reacting to the letter written to the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo by the coalition of Northern groups, the apex south eastern group says that the Ohanaeze insisted on the restructuring of the country and not…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

