You Go Girl! Nigerian Graduates from U.S. University as Best Student

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News, United States | 0 comments

A Nigerian Emiene Amali-Adekwu has emerged the Best Graduating Student from Southeastern University, Lakeland, in the United States. Emiene Amali-Adekwu, who is from Jos, Plateau State, graduated with a 4.0 CGPA. She studied Biology/Pre-Med.

The post You Go Girl! Nigerian Graduates from U.S. University as Best Student appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

