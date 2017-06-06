You Guys Remember When Paul Rudd And Jason Segel Did An Interview Completely Baked, Right? [Video]

It must be tiring doing all those press junkets in the lead up to your movie being released, but that’s part of being a Hollywood celeb.

Given that we often see Paul and Jason starring alongside Seth Rogen in movies made by Judd Apatow, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they like to toke now and again.

What happens when you rip a few before an interview, though? This, from back in 2009, when they were supposed to talk about bromance movie I Love You, Man.

Please enjoy these two, obviously as high and kites, and kudos to the interviewer who takes it all in his stride:

Ah yes, that was a good laugh.

[source:tvom]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

