You Have More Money Than Sense, I Have More Sense Than Money – Dino Melaye Blasts Governor Bello

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Below are photos of controversial Senator Dino Melaye addressing his supporters in Lokoja despite plan to recall him allegedly being sponsored by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.While addressing them,he said….

“Yahaya Bello has more money than sense, I Dino Melaye has more sense than money”

