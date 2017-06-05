Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

You must decentralize police for greater efficiency – Aregbesola tells FG

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, over the weekend called on the Federal Government to quickly embark on the devolution of police institution, to make it more efficient and effective. Aregbesola made the call while playing host to Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Folusho Adebanjo at the government house, Osogbo, saying there […]

You must decentralize police for greater efficiency – Aregbesola tells FG

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.