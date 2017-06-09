You Need To See How Magical These Non-Surgical Nose Jobs Look [Video]

We often speak about these non-surgical procedures offered by local renewal institutions because, well, they are just so damn magical.

However, because we understand that reading about them and seeing them are two completely different experiences, we found a before-and-after video that you might be interested in, squirmish details and all.

While non-surgical procedures are a much better option for various personal upgrades, like fixing a crooked nose, reducing bags under your eyes or getting rid of wrinkle lines, they are also amazing because recovery time is basically non-existant.

The video we found has to do with 3D Rhinoplasty which uses a great new type of PDO (polydioxanone) thread called ‘The Broom™’, a dermal filler that is specially designed to give you a ‘nose job’ without resorting to surgery.

Can you even?

Check it:

Okay, you got me, I am not one to watch videos with such intimate uses of needles, but I did skip to the end to check out the before and after section and was super impressed.

Leaving me with a few more questions about ‘The Broom’, I asked our go-to non-surgical professionals over at Skin Renewal who told me what it’s all about:

What is 3D Rhinoplasty?

The latest, non-surgical alternative to surgery!

It involves injecting hyaluronic acid (dermal filler) together with a specially designed PDO thread, called ‘The Broom’ into the nasal bridge, and areas where needed.

The Broom has been specifically designed for nasal bridge rejuvenation.

Minimal anaesthesia is used which makes the procedure virtually painless.

It could be called a ‘lunch-time quick fix’ as the procedure takes about half an hour and there is no downtime afterwards.

But how?

By using a combination of dermal fillers and PDO threads, the nasal bridge can be heightened and refined, making it look more elevated. The threads are soluble and results last two to three years. The procedure involves a cannula that is inserted along the nasal bridge and on withdrawal of the needle the dermal filler is injected along the pathway.

You might be sitting with a whole lot more questions, so pop over here and set your mind at ease if a nose job has been on your mind for a while. You can even book a consultation with one of Skin Renewal’s professionals, who will talk you through the process and give you all the options.

Go on, treat yourself. Your side profile has never looked so good.

[source:harpersbazaar]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

