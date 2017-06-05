Young African Leaders Call For Regional Integration – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Young African Leaders Call For Regional Integration
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Young African leaders have called on the sub-regional leadership to implement policies and programmes that will make governance more dynamic in West Africa. The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), made up of select group of young influential …
Young leaders gather to generate innovative solutions to tough challenges in West Africa
Young African Leaders Call For Dynamic Governance In West Africa
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!