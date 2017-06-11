Young Gospel Singer’s Song goes VIRAL thanks to #HallelujahChallenge | Download “Ga Shi Nan”

A young gospel singer named Kingsley Innocent – Stage Name: Kaestrings has been thrust into the spotlight thanks to the #HallelujahChallenge. The social media praise campaign led by star gospel musician/praise leader Nathaniel Bassey is currently breaking records on Instagram with thousands of people from all around the world participating each day at Midnight. Ever […]

The post Young Gospel Singer’s Song goes VIRAL thanks to #HallelujahChallenge | Download “Ga Shi Nan” appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

