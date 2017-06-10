Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Young Nigerian Millionaire buys car worth N15 million for his girlfriend ( Read why he did it )

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A young Nigerian millionaire has decided to appreciate his girlfriend, Kelechi Christabel, by buying her a brand new car worth N15 million. In his words on Instagram Eshegbe Solomon disclosed that he is so much grateful to his woman who has loved him since 2013. He posted with the caption: “Life is like a journey …

The post Young Nigerian Millionaire buys car worth N15 million for his girlfriend ( Read why he did it ) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.