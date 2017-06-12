Your People In The South East Are Safe And Nobody Will Harass Them – MASSOB Leader Uwazurike Tells Northers

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha who was the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha and the leader of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) Chief Ralph Nwazuruike, today‎, Monday, met in Kaduna to discuss peace and calm the tension over the quit notice issued to ndi Igbo to leave the northern region by a coalition of Northern youth groups.

The meeting which was held at the Arewa House where the norther youths made the declaration was called by Major Al-Mustapha seemingly to calm the tension caused by the declaration.

Speaking in the meeting, Al-Mustapha stated that the present crisis in Nigeria was as a result of divisive utterances from various groups may have been sponsored by countries that envy Nigeria, adding that these countries could even sponsors their lackeys into leadership positions in Nigeria.

He said: “We are appealing that our younger ones whom have been declared wanted should be set free, and the order of arrest should be rescinded ‎because it is not the solution” he said

Uwazurike on the other hand, noted that the crisis in Nigeria is being manipulated and caused by politicians, stressing that “the youth must not allow that, the country must continue to exist as one nation but issues of marginalization can be discussed. Nwazurike explained that when he founded MASSOB in 1999, it was purely meant to be a peaceful platform through which issues of perceived marginalisation of the Igbo’s in Nigeria could be discussed and tackled.

He said though it was right for any part of the country to seek self determination, it was wrong to pursue same through violent means.

“I handed over Radio Biafra which I created to Nnamdi KANU in London as the managing director and was hoping it would serve the purpose for which it was created, but was disappointed that politicians hijacked it and it became something else,” he said.

According to Vanguard, he assured the Northerners in all the Eastern part of the country of their safety, saying that he was happy it’s same assurance of the safety of easterners in the north by Major Hamza Almustapha (rtd).

“I want to assure northerners that your people in the South east are safe and nobody will harass them and am ‎happy that my friend Al-Mustapha has also given same assurance of the safety of our people in the north.

“Self determination without violence is a fundamental right, we must strive against sowing the seed of discord ‎but do all that will promoted peace and justice.

“There is a gap of communication from our leaders which needs to be bridged hence we are meeting with notable leaders in the north to persuade them that there is no cause for alarm” he noted

