Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“You’re A Compound Fool On Cheap Drugs,” Dino Melaye To Yahaya Bello

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye has taken shots at the state governor, Yahaya Bello after the alleged failed assassination attempt. The Senator took to his social media page on Instagram to take shots at the State governor after he attacked him on Wednesday saying the lawmaker was not properly…

The post “You’re A Compound Fool On Cheap Drugs,” Dino Melaye To Yahaya Bello appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.