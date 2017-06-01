You’re Going To Want To Tell Your Mates Who Work In Fashion To Check This Out

Breaking through into retail is one of the most difficult challenges a designer can face when trying to conquer the fashion industry.

Every little helping hand makes a difference – and Sunglass Hut understands that.

Offering premium eyewear from over 3 000 retail spaces around the world, they’re once again partnering up with SA Fashion Week to support the “local fashion industry in promoting up and coming design talent,” reports IOL.

As well as curating the Luxury Fashion section, they are also sponsoring a New Talent Search:

Pretty exciting, isn’t it?

A surefire way for designers to fast track their careers, entering fashion competitions like this helps to push young businesses into the spotlight.

Winning.

Think you have what it takes? Take a look at last year’s winner, LUMIN:

LUMIN was established in 2014 by Amy Liu-Saunders and James Barrett-Poulsen. A contemporary South African women’s wear brand defining itself through varying degrees of soft and hard, light and dark, symmetry and asymmetry, the LUMIN style is relaxed and easy-to-wear.

Pretty neat.

If you’re on form this year, and your collection is ready to be shared with the world, you can pop over HERE for the details.

Go forth and conquer, my pretties.

[source:iol]

