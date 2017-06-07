Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“You’re intimidated by my v**ina” – Amber Rose replies hater who called her stripper

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Author and model, Amber Rose, has never been shy to share her thoughts on any issue that may or my not concern her – the “How to be a bad b*tch” author set a hater straight yesterday during a heated Instagram exchange. The drama started yesterday when the mum of one shared details about the …

The post “You’re intimidated by my v**ina” – Amber Rose replies hater who called her stripper appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.