You’re privatising Benue state, Tsav accuses Gov. Ortom

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, Federal Public Complaints Commissioner of the Federation, overseeing Benue state has written to President Muhammadu Buhari, accusing Gov Samuel Ortom of “executive recklessness” and privatisation of the state. The 10-page letter dated May 16th titled ” Whistleblowing: Stagnation of Benue State” was addressed to Gov Ortom and made available to the News […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

