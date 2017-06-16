Pages Navigation Menu

Youth Day: EFF pays tribute to Boipatong for its contribution to 1976 protests

Eyewitness News

Youth Day: EFF pays tribute to Boipatong for its contribution to 1976 protests
Eyewitness News
The red berets' leader Julius Malema is addressing supporters in the Vaal as the country commemorates the contribution made by the youth of 1976. EFF youth gather at the Boipatong Stadium for Youth Day celebrations. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN.
