Youth sentenced 4 months jail-term for theft of cell phone in a mosque

Abuja – A Grade 1 Area Court in Karu, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced a 22 year-old youth, Shefiu Samaila, to a 4-months jail term for theft of cell phone in a mosque.

The offence of theft is punishable under section 287 of the Penal code.

State Prosecutor, Mr. Mahmud Ismai’la, had informed the Court that one Insp. Aliyu Shangbong of the Nigeria Police Force arrested the defendant and took him to Maitama Police Station on June 12.

He told the Court that the defendant was caught removing cell phone from the pocket of a man who had come to pray at the Annur-Mosque, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Ismai’la further told the Court that the defendant had been caught on two occasions in the past, stealing phones from pockets of persons who had come to the mosque to pray.

After listening to the charge, the defendant pleaded guilty and begged the court to tamper justice with mercy.

The Judge, Mr Hassan Ishaq, while sentencing him to 4 months jail term, however gave him an option of N10, 000 Fine.

Ishaq warned him to be of good character, especially during this Holy month of Ramadan. (NAN)

The post Youth sentenced 4 months jail-term for theft of cell phone in a mosque appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

