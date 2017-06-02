Youths’ empowerment’ll solve Nigeria’s problems — Utomi

By Fredrick Okopie

Lagos—A leading economic expert and former presidential candidate, Mr. Patrick Utomi has called on the Federal Government to embrace youth empowerment as a panacea to the lingering economic problem in the country. He said this in a national launch of YouthCan! an initiative by SOS Children’s Villages in Lagos.

According to Utomi, who was the guest speaker at the launch: “ We need to invest more in the youths in this country if we care about tomorrow. Human capital cannot be overemphasized in any economy and as such, our youths in this country are our strengths which the federal government should invest in. The initiative of SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria on YouthCan! is to reduce the looming unemployment facing over 60% of Nigerian youths.”

Also speaking at the launch, the Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Dr. Ben Akabueze, represented by his Technical Assistant, Mr. Yinka Babalola, said that failure of government to address and proffer solution to the unemployment challenges in the past led to the current unemployment crisis in the country, adding that the Federal Government is determined to create about 15 million jobs by 2020.

The post Youths’ empowerment’ll solve Nigeria’s problems — Utomi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

