Youths vow to resist sale of P-Harcourt, Warri refineries

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Youths in Niger Delta region,  yesterday,  described as provocative  Federal Government’s move to concession Port Harcourt and Warri refineries.

Pan Niger Delta Youth Leadership Forum, PANDLEAF, members who stormed Port Harcourt, Rivers State in  protest threatened to resist any attempt by the Federal Government to concession the two refineries without due consultation.

In a protest letter by National President and National Secretary, Famous Daunimegha and Michael UkangaEkpo, and addressed to Group  Managing Director,  Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, through the South-South Zonal Head in Port Harcourt,  PANDLEAF warned against concessioning the two refineries in the region without including the Kaduna refinery.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

