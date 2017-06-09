Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

You’ve no room to divide Kenyans, Uhuru tells bandits wreaking havoc in North Rift – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

You've no room to divide Kenyans, Uhuru tells bandits wreaking havoc in North Rift
The Star, Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta (at the background) during the Passing-out Parade of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruits in Eldoret, Friday, June 9, 2017. /PSCU. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. President Uhuru has warned leaders and …
President Uhuru pledges stern action against inciters of violenceThe Standard
We'll deal firmly with leaders who incite violence, Uhuru saysDaily Nation

all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.