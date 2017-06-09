You’ve no room to divide Kenyans, Uhuru tells bandits wreaking havoc in North Rift – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
You've no room to divide Kenyans, Uhuru tells bandits wreaking havoc in North Rift
The Star, Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta (at the background) during the Passing-out Parade of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruits in Eldoret, Friday, June 9, 2017. /PSCU. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. President Uhuru has warned leaders and …
President Uhuru pledges stern action against inciters of violence
We'll deal firmly with leaders who incite violence, Uhuru says
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!