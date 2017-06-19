Yung6ix, Vector, others to set Guinness World Record of 13 hours rap – Pulse Nigeria
Yung6ix, Vector, others to set Guinness World Record of 13 hours rap
Pulse Nigeria
Other rappers on board to achieve this historical feat include former YBNL act Chinko Ekun and a host of others. Published: 16:26 , Refreshed: 16:36; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · Rapper, Vector Da Viper. play. Rapper, Vector Da Viper. (Press) …
VIDEO: We Are About To Break A World Record With Rap – Vector Brags
Nigerian rappers to set Guinness world record, to freestyle for 15 hours
