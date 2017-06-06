Za’a sa zaren dambe tsakanin Dogara da Floyd Mayweather – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
Za'a sa zaren dambe tsakanin Dogara da Floyd Mayweather
Za'ayi wani damben abota tsakanin Kaakakin majalisar wakilai Honorabul Yakubu Dogara da fitaccen dan damben nan na Amurka Floyd Mayweather. Shago Dogara da Mayweather zasu fafata ne a ranar Laraba, 14 ga watan Yuni a kasaitaccen masaukin …
