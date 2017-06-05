Zakareya, Ajayi secure Ahly CL win over Morocco’s Wydad – Ahram Online
|
Ahram Online
|
Zakareya, Ajayi secure Ahly CL win over Morocco's Wydad
Ahram Online
Two goals from Moemen Zakareya and Junior Ajayi gifted Ahly a 2-0 Champions League home victory over Group D rivals Wydad Casablanca at Alexandria's Borg El-Arab Stadium on Sunday. Buoyed up by their recent coronation as Egyptian league …
Al Ahly brush aside Wydad
Spectacular Ajayi performance leads Al Ahly to 2-0 win over Wydad Casablanca
CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly, Kedus Giorgis remain unbeaten
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!