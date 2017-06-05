Pages Navigation Menu

China protests at Zambia mining arrests – BBC News

China protests at Zambia mining arrests
China has complained to Zambia after 31 of its nationals were arrested at the weekend for alleged illegal mining practices. A senior Chinese foreign ministry official is quoted as saying that the Zambian authorities have failed to provide strong evidence.
