Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zambia: IMF may approve three-year $1.3bn financing plan – Ecofin Agency: Economic information from Africa

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Zambia: IMF may approve three-year $1.3bn financing plan
Ecofin Agency: Economic information from Africa
(Ecofin Agency) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) could grant Zambia an Enlarged Credit Facility of more than $1.3 billion, according to Tsidi Tsikata, head of the institution's mission. The news was revealed last Saturday during a joint press
IMF says Zambia economy has improved in recent monthsMareeg Media

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.