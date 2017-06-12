Zambia: IMF may approve three-year $1.3bn financing plan – Ecofin Agency: Economic information from Africa
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Zambia: IMF may approve three-year $1.3bn financing plan
Ecofin Agency: Economic information from Africa
(Ecofin Agency) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) could grant Zambia an Enlarged Credit Facility of more than $1.3 billion, according to Tsidi Tsikata, head of the institution's mission. The news was revealed last Saturday during a joint press …
IMF says Zambia economy has improved in recent months
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!