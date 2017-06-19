Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zambia: PF Attack Catholic – Telesphore Mpundu is On a Lone Path – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Zambia Reports

Zambia: PF Attack Catholic – Telesphore Mpundu is On a Lone Path
AllAfrica.com
A Patriotic Front social media page yesterday published an article attacking Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu after he led three church mother bodies in classifying Zambia as a dictatorship. Archbishop Mpundu held a press conference on Friday at which he …
Journalist Tilyenji Mwanza Fires Again: The Telesphore Mpundu StatementZambia Reports

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.