Zambia releases 31 detained Chinese

Immigration authorities in Zambia on Tuesday released all the 31 Chinese nationals who were detained on Monday.

The Chinese, working for copper smelting Chinese companies on the Copperbelt province, were detained by police for suspected illegal purchase of copper tailing raw materials.

However, Zambian authorities failed to provide strong proof of their crimes, and released the Chinese nationals after talks with Chinese Embassy officials.

The Chinese nationals were expected to be flown back to China after their release, sources said.

China lodged solemn representations to Zambia on Monday following the detention of its nationals.

While stating that China would not defend illegal actions, the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed concern over what it called “selective” law-enforcement against its citizens overseas.

Zambia had detained 31 Chinese nationals for illegal mining in the African country’s copper belt on Monday, a senior Chinese diplomat said as he lodged the complaint.

Chinese companies had invested more than one billion dollars in copper-rich Zambia but there had been animosity, with some Zambian workers accusing firms of abuses and underpaying.

The post Zambia releases 31 detained Chinese appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

