Zambia suspends 48 MPs – The Herald
|
The Herald
|
Zambia suspends 48 MPs
The Herald
Lusaka. – Zambia's parliament on Tuesday suspended 48 opposition lawmakers who boycotted President Edgar Lungu's address to legislators in March to protest his contested electoral victory. The lawmakers from the United Party for National Development …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!