Zambia suspends 48 MPs who boycotted president’s speech – New Vision
|
New Vision
|
Zambia suspends 48 MPs who boycotted president's speech
New Vision
The lawmakers from the United Party for National Development (UPND) skipped Lungu's address claiming he was not the legitimate winner of the August 11 vote. Lungu 703×422. President Edgar Lungu. Photo/File Zambia's parliament on Tuesday …
Zambia suspends 48 UPND MPs over Lungu; Hichilema moved to max security
Zambian parliament suspends 48 opposition MPs
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!