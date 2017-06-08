Pages Navigation Menu

Zanu PF defies Mugabe over stands

NewsDay

Zanu PF defies Mugabe over stands
NewsDay
THE ruling Zanu PF party has started doling out residential stands to its youths countrywide as part of its 2018 election campaign strategy, in defiance of President Robert Mugabe, who has called for a rethink on housing and stands. BY OBEY MANAYITI.
