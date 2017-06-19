Zanu PF humiliates Soul Jah Love – DailyNews
HARARE – Zimdancehall chanter Soul Jah Love was last week dressed down in Mutare at a Zanu PF rally addressed by President Robert Mugabe. Soul Jah Love, who was set to perform at Mugabe's meet-the-youth-rally, was left with egg on the face after …
