Zari takes over as CEO of Ssemwanga’s schools – New Vision
|
New Vision
|
Zari takes over as CEO of Ssemwanga's schools
New Vision
Zari Hassan is off to South Africa and according to reliable sources, her immediate return was urgent and had a lot to do with the late Ivan Ssemwanga's assets in South Africa. Zari who is Ssemwanga's former partner and mother of his three children …
High Court gives AG & BOU 15 days to explain money thrown in Ssemwanga's grave
Zari's ex-husband to FINALLY rest in peace after this bank statement
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!