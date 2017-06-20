Pages Navigation Menu

Zaria LG –Council Boss Tasks Farmers To Judiciously Use Fertilizer To Boost Agricultural Production.

By Aliyu Yusuf
 
 
The sole Administrator of Zaria  local government,Alhaji Hassan Abdullahi Makarfi  has on Tuesday urged farmers in zaria to judiciously utilize this year’s fertilizer to boost agricultural production  this year’s farming season.
 
Speaking in an interview shortly after lunching of sales and distribution of fertilizer for 2017  farming season, held at zaria  LG yesterday ,said   the fertilizers were meant for onward distribution to people and grass-root  farmers in the area at subsidized prices.
 
He disclosed that 5 trucks are now ready  on sales at various wards and centers ,and would continue to provide more as government has adequately procured the commodity for  this year’s farming season
 
He   assured farmers that the council would ensure judicious distribution of the commodity with a view to reaching out to peasant farmers.
 
According to him , Considering the fact that substantial segment of zaria  people are farmers, noted that the council  would ensure  is judiciously distributed to  reach out to deserving farmers.”
 
The council boss, disclosed that, the fertilizer this year is NPK TAG Agro ,and  would attract the sum of #5,5oo per bag ,
 
adding that   a strong committee including security operatives and stakeholders  was formed to  avoid diversion and ensure  the commodity reach out to grass-root farmers across 13 wards in Zaria local government
 
He   lauded the effort of Mal Nasiru Ahmed EL-Rufai of kaduna  state  for providing adequate fertilizer this year, urges all and sundry to   contribute more to the socio-economic development of kaduna state
 
Earlier in his remarks ,the Kaduna State Chairman of All Farmers Association [AFAN], Alhaji  Nuhu  Aminu lauded the kaduna state Government for supplying adequate fertilizer aimed at boosting agriculture in the state
 
He appeal to government to subsidies the commodity  to allow the grass-root farmers access to the fertilizer

