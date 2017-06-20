Zaria LG –Council Boss Tasks Farmers To Judiciously Use Fertilizer To Boost Agricultural Production.

By Aliyu Yusuf



The sole Administrator of Zaria local government,Alhaji Hassan Abdullahi Makarfi has on Tuesday urged farmers in zaria to judiciously utilize this year’s fertilizer to boost agricultural production this year’s farming season.

Speaking in an interview shortly after lunching of sales and distribution of fertilizer for 2017 farming season, held at zaria LG yesterday ,said the fertilizers were meant for onward distribution to people and grass-root farmers in the area at subsidized prices.

He disclosed that 5 trucks are now ready on sales at various wards and centers ,and would continue to provide more as government has adequately procured the commodity for this year’s farming season

He assured farmers that the council would ensure judicious distribution of the commodity with a view to reaching out to peasant farmers.

According to him , Considering the fact that substantial segment of zaria people are farmers, noted that the council would ensure is judiciously distributed to reach out to deserving farmers.”

The council boss, disclosed that, the fertilizer this year is NPK TAG Agro ,and would attract the sum of #5,5oo per bag ,

adding that a strong committee including security operatives and stakeholders was formed to avoid diversion and ensure the commodity reach out to grass-root farmers across 13 wards in Zaria local government

He lauded the effort of Mal Nasiru Ahmed EL-Rufai of kaduna state for providing adequate fertilizer this year, urges all and sundry to contribute more to the socio-economic development of kaduna state

Earlier in his remarks ,the Kaduna State Chairman of All Farmers Association [AFAN], Alhaji Nuhu Aminu lauded the kaduna state Government for supplying adequate fertilizer aimed at boosting agriculture in the state

He appeal to government to subsidies the commodity to allow the grass-root farmers access to the fertilizer

