Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zari’s mother admitted to hospital weeks after losing ex-husband – SDE Entertainment News

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


SDE Entertainment News

Zari's mother admitted to hospital weeks after losing ex-husband
SDE Entertainment News
When it rains, it pours. It has not been a good quarter of the year for Zari Hassan, as her mother was admitted to hospital due to heart failure on Friday. Despite Zari not mentioning anything about it, the news was broken by her, Ashutalal through her

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.