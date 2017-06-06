Pages Navigation Menu

Zenith Bank’s $500m Eurobond records 300% oversubscription – Vanguard

Zenith Bank's $500m Eurobond records 300% oversubscription
Vanguard
Zenith Bank Plc has issued a five-year senior unsecured benchmark bond of $500 million on the Irish Stock Exchange, which recorded oversubscription of more than 300 per cent. The issue is in addition to the existing $500 million which matures in April
