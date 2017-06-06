Zenith Bank’s $500m Eurobond records 300% oversubscription – Vanguard
|
Nigeria Today
|
Zenith Bank's $500m Eurobond records 300% oversubscription
Vanguard
Zenith Bank Plc has issued a five-year senior unsecured benchmark bond of $500 million on the Irish Stock Exchange, which recorded oversubscription of more than 300 per cent. The issue is in addition to the existing $500 million which matures in April …
Zenith Bank raises $2.1b via Eurobond
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!