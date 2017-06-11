Pages Navigation Menu

Zenith bank robbery video: Brave Sgt Chukwudi Iboko’s son, 5, slumped & died at dad’s burial

Posted on Jun 11, 2017

Mrs. Rose Iboko, the wife of late valiant cop Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko, captured in a shootout with armed robbers in the viral Zenith bank robbery video has revealed that after she lost her husband in the tragic attack, one of her triplets slumped and died when he saw his father’s corpse. Punch’s reporter, Chidiebube Okeoma, went […]

