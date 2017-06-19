Zenith Bank Supports Ariaria Market Traders Against The Rains, Donates Parasols

Succour is coming the way of traders at the popular Ariaria market, Aba, with the donation of large parasols and other items by Zenith Bank to help them through the rainy season.

As the rainy season gathers steam heading into the period when daily bouts of torrential rain are normal in many parts of the country, the outlook for traders who conduct their business out in the open markets would appear to be somewhat bleak. However, this time of the season, usually characterized by repeated setting up and taking down of their wares whenever the clouds gather, would for a change be fondly remembered by the traders for the kind intervention of Zenith Bank, which is providing parasols to provide some cover from the rains.

The parasols, which are of a very large size and of sturdy construction, are more than sufficient to keep the traders and their wares dry even in the most inclement weather.

By this initiative, Zenith Bank has shown yet again that it does not pay mere lip service to its slogan, ‘in your best interest,’ particularly as it targets the retail end of the banking market.

Slowly but surely, the bank is connecting more and more intimately with the man in the street, providing access to the superlative banking services hitherto enjoyed only by the corporate sector and with initiatives like this it will continue to win hearts and minds among its new target customers for a long time to come.

