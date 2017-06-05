Pages Navigation Menu

Zidane can stay at Real for life – Perez

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Zinedine Zidane can stay at Real Madrid for life, club President Florentino Perez said on Saturday, after the Frenchman became the first manager to win the Champions League two years in a row with a dominant 4-1 win over Juventus. Real produced a ruthless second-half display after an evenly matched first 45 minutes. They put […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

