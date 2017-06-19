Pages Navigation Menu

Zidane pleads with Ronaldo to stay at Real

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Real MadRid coach Zinedine Zidane broke off his holiday to call Cristiano Ronaldo in a bid to persuade his unsettled star not to quit the club, Spanish sports daily Marca claimed yesterday. Ronaldo, on Confederations Cup duty in Russia with Portugal, is reportedly furious over a tax probe into the off shore accounts dealing with […]

