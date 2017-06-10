Zidane to sign Mbappe if Bale leaves Madrid

Fitting Galactico signings into the Real Madrid team is a common problem for Los Blancos coaches and Zinedine Zidane is finding that, if he is to bring in Kylian Mbappe, another big name star may have to go.

Discussions between the French tactician and club president Florentino Perez are ongoing and both rate the Monaco starlet as Europe’s most exciting young player, whose signing for another club would represent a big blow to their ambitions.

However, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and more all firmly embedded within the Real system, Zidane knows that he would likely have to sell Gareth Bale to find a spot for Mbappe.

The coach feels that it would be Bale who would feel the young winger’s arrival more than his striking comrades, while any risk to Marco Asensio’s progression would be another negative as Zidane has made a large bet on the 21-year-old coming good in years to come.

In addition, Monaco are hoping to make Mbappe the most expensive player in world football when they do come to sell him, meaning that Madrid must get it right if they are to pay up.

One option might be to agree a mammoth deal with the Ligue 1 side now, on the basis that the player won’t move to Spain until the summer of 2018.

That would guarantee Mbappe consistent game time in a year leading up to a World Cup and ensure that no rivals can gazump Los Blancos in their pursuit of the best talents going.

Of course, that would mean Bale leaving in 12 months time, a reality more palatable than a current sale given that the Welshman is settled and happy in LaLiga for the time being.

No firm decision has been made by Zidane or Perez but this saga is to continue to brew over the transfer window as a number of big clubs plot a raid on the principality to secure Mbappe’s signature.

The post Zidane to sign Mbappe if Bale leaves Madrid appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

