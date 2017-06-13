Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zille, Maimane to make announcement at joint press conference – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Mail & Guardian

Zille, Maimane to make announcement at joint press conference
Mail & Guardian
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane and Western Cape Premier Helen Zille will make announcement today following a meeting of the DA's Federal Executive on Monday night. Reports indicate that Zille will “apologise unreservedly to the nation” on …
DA and Zille reach settlement – reportCitizen
BREAKING: DA and Zille reach settlementNews24
CATCH IT LIVE: Maimane, Zille brief mediaeNCA
Business Day (registration) –DestinyMan
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.