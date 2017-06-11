Pages Navigation Menu

Zille tweets saga: black voters ‘losing faith in DA’ – Times LIVE

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Zille tweets saga: black voters 'losing faith in DA'
Times LIVE
DA members and party leader Mmusi Maimane march through the Johannesburg CBD demanding job creation from the government. But black support for the party has shrunk in reaction to the Zille tweets saga. Image: MOELETSI MABE …
Zille and the pitfalls of social mediaNews24
DA support plummets after Zille's colonialism tweets – reportBusinessTech

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

