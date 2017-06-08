Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zim bus veers off road, slams into tree… at least 43 feared dead – reports – News24

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Zim bus veers off road, slams into tree… at least 43 feared dead – reports
News24
Zimbabwe's president is angering some back home with his latest trip overseas, this time to a UN conference on oceans even though his country is a landlocked state. Trump 'sends' envoy to Zim, demands reforms 'for a robust working relationship' …
45 killed as bus in Zimbabwe loses control, crashes: policeMinneapolis Star Tribune
Zimbabwe bus crash kills 43The Sun Daily
Police in Zimbabwe say a bus traveling to Zambia has crashed, killing 43 peopleWashington Post
Bulawayo24 News (press release) (blog) –Journalducameroun.com – English – (press release) (registration)
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.