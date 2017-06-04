Zinedine Zidane Can ‘Stay For Life’ At Real Madrid -Florentino Perez

Zinedine Zidane has a lifelong job at Real Madrid, says club presidentFlorentino Perez after the Frenchman became the first manager to win the Champions League two years in a row.

“Zidane can stay at Real Madrid for the rest of his life,” Perez told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser. “Every Real Madrid fan is so grateful to him, he lifted our level of talent when he arrived in 2001 and was the best player in the world.

“Now he is the best coach in the world. He has been our coach for 17 months but he has done everything possible.”

“I can’t say whether I’ll stay for the rest of my life but I’m so grateful for the club for everything it has given me,” Zidane told a news conference.

“I played here for a long time and I feel part of the furniture. I’m also lucky to be part of this club and with this squad. Every player in the squad has played their part, and that’s been the key factor this season.”

