Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zinedine Zidane triumphs in Real Madrid power battle over Man Utd star David de Gea – Daily Star

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Star

Zinedine Zidane triumphs in Real Madrid power battle over Man Utd star David de Gea
Daily Star
ZINEDINE ZIDANE won his power battle over Manchester United star David de Gea following crunch talks with Florentino Perez, according to reports. 0. By Alex Wood / Published 9th June 2017. Zinedine Zidane GETTY. Zinedine Zidane wants to keep Keylor …
Zinedine Zidane has Real Madrid well stocked for now and for the futureESPN FC (blog)
Manchester United may return for Antoine Griezmann after Alvaro Morata frustrationExpress.co.uk
Euro Paper Talk: Real Madrid set to end interest in Man Utd goalkeeper David De GeaSkySports
Daily Post Nigeria –Managing Madrid –The Tide –NAIJ.COM
all 516 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.