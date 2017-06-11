Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to remain at Manchester United for a while yet – and could even be offered a short term deal – Mirror.co.uk
Mirror.co.uk
Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to remain at Manchester United for a while yet – and could even be offered a short term deal
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to remain at Manchester United for a little while longer despite becoming a free agent on July 1. The Swede will stay at the club's Carrington training HQ while he continues his rehabilitation following cruciate knee ligament …
