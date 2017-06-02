Zoomlion cleans Accra to mark June 3 disaster – Myjoyonline.com

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 2, 2017


Zoomlion cleans Accra to mark June 3 disaster
Waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana, has partnered with the National Disaster Management (NADMO) and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to clean parts of the city as part of activities for the commemoration of the June 3, 2015, disaster.
